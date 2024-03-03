Wallner appears set to begin the season as Minnesota's starting left fielder, MLB.com reports. He's hitting just 1-for-10 in four games this spring.

Wallner took over the starting left field job in the second half of last season, so his projection as a starter isn't a surprise. However, the larger question is how much he'll play against left-handed pitching. He crushed right-handed pitching last season by hitting .281 with 12 home runs and a .970 OPS against righties. However, he struggled against lefties by hitting .118 with a .481 OPS against southpaws (although just 46 PA).