Wallner went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-3 loss at Detroit.

The Minnesota outfielder opened the game's scoring with a 420-foot blast to center off Tigers starter Casey Mize in the first. This marks his second long ball since the All-Star break, as Wallner has found a groove in the second half, hitting .267 (12-for-45) with 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and 11 walks across 16 games. In 259 total plate appearances, the 27-year-old is now slashing .217/.324/.493 with 30 runs scored and 26 RBI over 71 games.