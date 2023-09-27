Wallner went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Athletics.

Wallner took part in the Twins' five-run first inning, launching a grand slam after Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Kyle Farmer were walked in back-to-back-to-back at-bats. Though the long ball was his only hit on the day, Wallner came around to score in the seventh inning after being intentionally walked. Over his last 13 contests, Wallner is 14-for-36 (.389) with two homers, 10 RBi and eight runs scored.