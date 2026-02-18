default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Abel was impressive in Tuesday's live batting practice, hitting 96-to-98 mph with his fastball, Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. "Abel is one of those guys that, I mean, you guys saw it last year, what he did to the Phillies late in the year," manager Derek Shelton said. "He's got electric stuff."

Abel might be overlooked a little bit in the battle for the now-three open rotation spots for the Twins, but he'll be in the mix along with Simeon Woods Richardson, Taj Bradley, Zebby Matthews and David Festa, who is a little behind the rest of the group while returning from a shoulder issue. Abel made two starts for the Twins after the trade from the Phillies, striking out nine in his final start of the season against his former club.

More News