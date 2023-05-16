site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-nick-gordon-gets-tuesday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Nick Gordon: Gets Tuesday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon is not in the starting lineup against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Gordon has become a regular in the Minnesota lineup as of late, but he'll get Tuesday off with Michael Taylor earning a start in center field against Clayton Kershaw.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read