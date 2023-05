Gordon was removed in the bottom of the fifth inning of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with a right shin contusion, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Gordon fouled a ball hard off his right leg in the top of the fifth inning. He finished the plate appearance -- with an inning-ending strikeout -- before getting replaced by Kyle Farmer to begin the bottom of the frame. Gordon, who finished 0-for-2, can safely be considered day-to-day.