Gordon will make $900,000 in 2024 after losing his arbitration case to the Twins on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Gordon entered arbitration looking for $1.25 million. The outfielder had just 93 plate appearances last season due to suffering a right tibia fracture May 17. He nursed the injury for the rest of the season, which included a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.