Gordon went 0-for-1 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Angels.
Gordon got aboard on a fielder's choice and stole second in the 10th inning, but Max Kepler struck out one at-bat later to end the Twins' threat of a rally. With Kepler and Byron Buxton over their recent injuries, Gordon has been left to compete with Jake Cave and Gilberto Celestino for no more than two spots in the lineup on a daily basis. Through 91 contests, Gordon is slashing a solid .276/.323/.424 with six steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 30 runs scored.