Lopez did not factor into the decision on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk in 7.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out 10.

Lopez rebounded from a shaky start after allowing two runs in a 31-pitch first inning. However, the 27-year-old held the White Sox scoreless for the rest of his outing and retired the final 23 batters he faced before exiting in the eighth. The right-hander has impressed in his first three starts since joining the Twins, posting an outstanding 1.35 ERA and 26:5 K:BB over 20 innings pitched. His next start is tentatively set for this weekend against the Yankees.