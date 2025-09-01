Lopez (shoulder) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in a minor-league rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Lopez was sharp in what will likely be his final rehab outing, giving up just one hard-hit ball. Per Gleeman, he topped out at 95.6 mph and averaged 93.9 mph on his fastball. Lopez totaled 82 pitches in the outing, so he appears set to handle something close to a normal workload upon his activation from the IL. Lopez is likely to make his next start with the Twins, and he lines up to face the Royals on the road next weekend.