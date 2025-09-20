default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lopez was removed from Friday's game against Cleveland with right forearm tightness, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lopez tweaked his forearm while making a diving play on a ball in the third inning, and he was eventually pulled after making it through four frames. The Twins haven't offered any information regarding the severity of his injury, so it remains unclear if he'll make his next scheduled start.

More News