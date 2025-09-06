Lopez (5-4) took the loss Friday against the Royals, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Lopez was sharp in his first major-league start since June 3, working six strong innings in his return from the injured list. The right-hander has now tossed at least five frames in all but one of his 12 outings in 2025, and he's given up greater than two runs on just two occasions all year. Lopez threw 92 pitches Friday, so he shouldn't have any workload restrictions in his next scheduled appearance against the Diamondbacks. For the campaign, he has a 2.85 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 65:15 K:BB.