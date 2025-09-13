Lopez didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six.

A pair of Minnesota errors prevented the two runs from being earned, which gave Lopez his third start of the season of zero earned runs. The right-hander has gone at least five innings in 12 of his 13 outings on the campaign, and he's conceded greater than two runs on just two occasions all season. Lopez will bring an excellent 2.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 71:18 K:BB over 71.2 innings into his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the division-rival Guardians.