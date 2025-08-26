Lopez (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A St. Paul, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The veteran right-hander allowed one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk over 1.2 innings during his first rehab outing last week, and he's expected to build up to about four innings or 65 pitches Tuesday. Lopez has been sidelined by the shoulder strain since early June and will likely require an additional start or two in the minors after Tuesday before returning from the 60-day injured list.