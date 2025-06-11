The Twins transferred Lopez (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty Joey Wentz, whom the Twins claimed off waivers from the Pirates. The transaction has no bearing on Lopez's timeline for a return, as the right-hander was already expected to miss two months at a minimum after he was diagnosed last week with a Grade 2 right teres major muscle strain.