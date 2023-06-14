Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander put together his second straight quality start and eighth in 14 outings in a dominant performance that saw him generate 35 called or swinging strikes among his 97 pitches. Lopez's first season with Minnesota has been a roller coaster so far, leaving him with a 4.27 ER and 1.11 WHIP through 84.1 innings, but his 101 strikeouts has him tied for fourth in the league with Mitch Keller. Lopez is next set to take the mound at home this weekend against the Tigers.