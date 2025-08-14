default-cbs-image
Lopez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw two innings of live batting practice Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lopez has been on the shelf since June 5 due to a Grade 2 teres major strain, with estimates for his recovery at the time he suffered the injury ranging from 8-to-12 weeks. Though the right-hander has reached a major milestone in his recovery by facing hitters, Lopez will likely require an extended rehab assignment before making his return from the 60-day injured list. Prior to being shut down with the injury, Lopez went 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 61:14 K:BB across 60.2 innings.

