The Twins placed Lopez (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Friday.
Lopez suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Tuesday's start against the Royals and will miss at least a couple weeks. Minnesota recalled David Festa from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday to make the start versus Detroit. Lopez sports a 1-1 record, 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB across his first 16.2 innings this season.
