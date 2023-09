Lopez will start Game 1 of the Wild Card Series for the Twins, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It comes as no surprise since it's the way the pitchers have been lined up, but it will be Lopez in the first game and Sonny Gray in Game 2 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Lopez is certainly deserving of the honor, as he finished the regular season with a 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 234:48 K:BB over 194 innings in his first year in Minnesota.