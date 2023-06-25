Lopez (3-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Tigers.

Lopez has three quality starts in five outings in June, but he has an 0-2 record and 18 runs allowed (17 earned) through 30.1 innings on the month. The Tigers did all their damage in the second inning of this contest, and the Twins' offense came up short. Lopez is at a 4.41 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 120:27 K:BB through 96 innings across 16 starts this season. The steady veteran lines up for a challenging road outing in Baltimore next week.