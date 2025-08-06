Ohl will start Wednesday's contest in Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ohl will be pitching on three days' rest after making a three-inning relief appearance Saturday in Cleveland. The 25-year-old also hasn't thrown more than four innings at the major- or minor-league level in 2025, so he's unlikely to pitch deep into Wednesday's game. Ohl has permitted five runs with a 6:2 K:BB over six innings in two appearances (one start) with the Twins this season.