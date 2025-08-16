Ohl (0-3) took the loss Friday against the Tigers, giving up seven runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks in 2.1 innings. He struck out one.

The rookie right-hander established season worsts in both runs and hits allowed, though a fielding error by Luke Keaschall in the first inning prevented more damage from being done to his ERA. Ohl is now up to three starts in 2025, but he's yet to throw greater than three innings in any of these outings and hasn't transcended the 70-pitch threshold in any of his five appearances overall. Ohl has a 7.90 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over his first 13.2 innings, and his current role as a swingman doesn't give him much of a clear path to fantasy viability.