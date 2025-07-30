Ohl (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over three innings Tuesday, striking out four and taking a loss against Boston.

Ohl's MLB debut got off to a solid start with two scoreless innings and three punchouts in the first frame. However, he stumbled in the third inning; he coughed up four runs, capped off by Trevor Story's two-run shot. Ohl has primarily worked out of the bullpen in the minors this year, registering a 2.17 ERA across 22 appearances (66.1 frames). He hasn't thrown more than four innings in any outing this year, but he had a fairly normal starter's workload with Double-A Wichita in 2024. Ohl is currently lined up to start in Detroit next week, but it remains to be seen if he'll get another turn in the rotation. Minnesota's staff is a bit shaken up due to several injuries and a recent trade sending Chris Paddack to the Tigers.