Lewis (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis wound up missing more than six weeks of action with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, but he's ready to roll now after going 5-for-12 with a couple home runs in four rehab games with Triple-A St. Paul. While the 24-year-old might not have a set starting position, the fact that he can play all over the infield and the Twins also don't have a regular designated hitter bodes well for his chances of regular playing time. Lewis should be scooped back up in any leagues where he was dropped.