Lewis (knee) has been playing in Florida Complex League games and the hope is he can begin an official rehab assignment in May, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis has been playing both shortstop and third base as he eases back into game action following right ACL surgery last June. It's not clear when exactly in May he's poised to start a rehab assignment, but he would figure to need the full allotment of games. There wouldn't currently seem to be an opening for a full-time job on the Twins right now for Lewis, but he's certainly capable of being a big factor should the need arise.