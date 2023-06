Lewis appears to have avoided a concussion but has a laceration on his face after being involved in a collision Sunday against the Guardians, Dan Hayes of The Athleticreports.

The 23-year-old is also dealing with some general soreness after he collided with Gabriel Arias at first base late in Sunday's contest. It seems as though Lewis will avoid a trip to the injured list, and he'll have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before Tuesday's series opener at Tampa Bay.