Lewis (hamstring) will start at third base and bat cleanup Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Astros.

Lewis had been limited to DH duties through the Twins' first four postseason games after straining his left hamstring Sept. 19, but he feels healthy enough to man the hot corner as the best-of-five ALDS shifts from Houston to Minnesota. Edouard Julien will fill the DH role and bat leadoff Tuesday at Target Field as Jorge Polanco covers second base and hits second.