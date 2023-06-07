Lewis (forehead) will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

After exiting late in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians when he suffered a laceration to his forehead along with a sore shoulder following his involvement in an on-field collision, Lewis sat out Tuesday's 7-0 loss in the series opener. Fortunately for the Twins, the 24-year-old looks like he'll be good to go moving forward after getting two full days off to recover from the injury. He should handle a near-everyday role at third base after posting a .680 OPS through his first six games since being activated from the 60-day injured list in late May.