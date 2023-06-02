Lewis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-6 victory against the Guardians on Thursday.

Lewis went hitless through his first three at-bats but came through with a big hit in his final trip to the plate, tying the game with a 421-foot two-run shot to center field in the eighth inning. It was his second homer since making his season debut for Minnesota on May 29 following a lengthy rehab period due to last year's ACL tear. Lewis excelled in a minor-league rehab stint leading up to his activation and appears to be locked in as the Twins' primary third baseman, starting at the hot corner three times through four games since being recalled.