Lewis (knee) is scheduled to open a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A Wichita on Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis is gearing up for a return from June 21, 2022 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, and though he appears poised to beat the 12-to-13-month recovery timeline the Twins initially offered for him to make his 2023 debut, he's still expected to be on track for a lengthy rehab. According to Park, the Twins are planning to have Lewis focus primarily on playing shortstop and third base during his upcoming rehab assignment, which will likely be moved to Triple-A St. Paul at some point and should last close to the maximum allotment of 20 days. The 23-year-old flashed an impressive five-tool skill set during his brief taste of the majors last season and should be a mainstay in the Minnesota lineup down the road, though he could be eased back in as a utility player in 2023 coming off major knee surgery.