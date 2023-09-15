Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in a 10-2 win against the White Sox on Thursday.

Lewis gave the Twins a 2-0 lead with a fourth-inning solo shot and added another RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. The rookie has just two hits in 15 at-bats over his past four games, but both have left the park, and he's racked up five RBI during that span. Lewis is slashing an impressive .300/.355/.530 with 13 homers, 46 RBI, 32 runs and five thefts over 217 plate appearances on the campaign.