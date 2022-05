Lewis went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Friday's 12-8 win over Cleveland.

Lewis' first MLB homer was a 395-foot grand slam off of Bryan Shaw that capped off an eight-run fifth inning for Minnesota. The rookie infielder is hitting .320 through 25 career at-bats. If he continues to prove that he's capable at the plate, Lewis could stay on the big league roster once Carlos Correa (finger) returns.