Lewis went 2-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers in Monday's win over the Angels.

Lewis delivered a big night Monday, clubbing two home runs for his second multi-homer game of the year and first since July 20. It's been a challenging season overall for the 26-year-old, as injuries have limited both his availability and effectiveness. Through 88 games, the third baseman is slashing .237/.293/.406 with a .699 OPS, 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 RBI.