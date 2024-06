Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Lewis homered for the fifth time in his last six games, taking Joey Estes deep in the sixth inning. With 10 homers, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored over just 16 contests this season, Lewis is enjoying a breakout campaign despite missing over two months with an injury. It's likely that his power will regress at some point, but Lewis is talented enough to offer a safe floor for fantasy managers.