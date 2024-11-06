Lewis could be used more at second base next season, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Lewis made one start at the keystone for the Twins in September, his first there at the major-league level. The 25-year-old has graded out well in terms of range at third base but has struggled with his throwing, so second base could be a better fit. How much time Lewis ultimately spends at second base in 2025 might depend on how roster movement for the Twins shakes out over the winter.