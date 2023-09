Lewis was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds due to left hamstring tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lewis initially stayed in the game after tweaking his hamstring in the sixth inning, but had to leave after further injuring himself during the eighth frame. Luckily, he's officially listed as day-to-day, so it appears Lewis avoided a significant injury. He could potentially miss a few games to recover before returning to Minnesota's lineup.