Lewis went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over Cleveland.

For the second day in a row, Lewis belted a grand slam. He's gone deep four times over his last six games and has gone 14-for-47 (.298) in 12 games since returning from the injured list. The 24-year-old infielder is now slashing .317/.366/.521 with eight long balls and 28 RBI through 153 plate appearances.