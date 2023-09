Lewis went 3-for-4 with a home run, six RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over Cleveland.

Lewis blew things open with a grand slam in the second inning followed by a two-run single in the sixth. He's gone deep seven times in the last 12 games with three of those being grand slams. During that stretch, he's gone 16-for-50 (.320) with a whopping 22 RBi. On the year, Lewis now owns a stellar .317/.363/.545 slash line with 16 extra-base hits through 44 games.