Lewis was removed from Sunday's game against the Royals in the top of the fourth inning with right knee pain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Fresh off his promotion from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day, Lewis was immediately inserted as the Twins' starting center fielder in Sunday's series finale while Byron Buxton handled designated-hitter duties. After flying out in his lone plate appearance in the second inning, Lewis made an excellent catch in the top of the third to rob Emmanuel Rivera of a potential extra-base hit, but he banged into the wall hard while flagging down the pop fly and is now dealing with an injury. Though Lewis initially stayed in the game, he was removed an inning later in favor of Nick Gordon. Expect the Twins to provide a firmer diagnosis of the injury later in the day, but assuming Lewis isn't dealing with anything more than a day-to-day concern related to the same knee in which he suffered an ACL tear last February, he could be primed to fill a near-everyday utility role for Minnesota while bouncing between a number of different positions.