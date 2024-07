Lewis was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Tigers due to left groin tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear exactly when Lewis suffered the injury, though it's possible he may have tweaked his groin running out of the batter's box during his last at-bat in the third inning. The Twins are considering him day-to-day, so there's a chance he was simply removed as a precaution given his injury history.