Lewis went 4-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

All four hits were singles, but considering Minnesota only managed seven knocks on the night against Toronto pitching, it was still an impressive performance. Lewis is batting .270 (10-for-37) with two homers, four runs and seven RBI through nine games since making his season debut, but his 0:11 BB:K is a sign he hasn't yet fully shaken off the rust from his long layoff.