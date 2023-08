Lewis went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over Detroit.

Lewis served as Minnesota's third baseman and batted third in his return from an oblique injury that sidelined him for over six weeks. The 24-year-old got the Twins on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI single and later drew a walk. Lewis should continue to see regular playing time down the stretch due to his prospect pedigree and versatility.