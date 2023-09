Lewis (hamstring) will have an MRI when the Twins return home for this weekend's series against the Angels, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

As Hayes says, this situation is still very much to be determined, as a hamstring strain could mean the end of Lewis' regular-season play. The Twins are off Thursday, and Kyle Farmer figures to be an everyday player in the short term, especially with Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis) landing on the injured list Wednesday.