Lewis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

After a two-plus-week stay on the injured list while recovering from a hamstring injury, Lewis made his return to the Minnesota lineup in Tuesday, starting at third base while going 1-for-3 with a double in a 2-0 loss. At least for his first handful of games back from the IL, Lewis will have his workload managed, so he'll be given a breather Wednesday. Lewis' absence opens up a spot in the lineup for Harrison Bader, who will pick up a start in the outfield while utility man Willi Castro shifts back to the infield.