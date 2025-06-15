The Twins placed Lewis (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

A left hamstring strain will force Lewis to the IL for the second time this season, after he previously missed the first five and a half weeks of the campaign when he tweaked the hamstring late in spring training. Though the recurring nature of the injury is troubling, the Twins are hopeful Lewis won't have to miss as much time this time around after a recent MRI revealed that his latest hamstring strain is of the mild variety. Even so, Lewis is still likely to miss more than the minimum 10 days, which should open the door for Brooks Lee to get steady run as the Twins' everyday third baseman.