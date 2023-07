Lewis has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The moderate strain typically requires a recovery period of around six weeks, which means Lewis could potentially be sidelined into mid-August. It's yet another injury setback for Lewis, who didn't make his season debut for the Twins until late May as he recovered from a second ACL surgery. Jose Miranda is making a second straight start at third base for the Twins on Monday.