Lewis, 18, is slashing .303/.350/.407 across 161 plate appearances with Low-A Cedar Rapids this season.

Lewis received the day off Monday in Cedar Rapids' 4-3 loss to Clinton, a deserved reward after he played both ends of a doubleheader Sunday. In the first game of the twin bill, Lewis raised his batting average back over .300 after turning in the first multi-homer game of his career. Lewis still only has three long balls and nine total extra-base hits on the campaign, but he projects to add more power as he gets older and fills out his 6-foot-2, 188-pound frame. For now, Lewis' appeal in dynasty formats lies primarily in his lightning-quick bat and premium wheels. Lewis has already collected 13 steals this season and owns a 31-for-35 success rate on the bases through the first 91 games of his minor-league career.

