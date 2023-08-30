Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians.

Lewis got the Twins on the board Tuesday with a solo blast off of Hunter Gaddis in the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1. It's Lewis' third straight game with a homer and his fifth long ball in his last seven contests. Since returning from the IL on Aug. 15, the 24-year-old infielder's batting .294 (15-for-51) with a 1.026 OPS. Overall, he's slashing a robust .315/.363/.534 with nine homers, 29 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases across 157 plate appearances this season.