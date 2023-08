Lewis went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in a 7-5 win against the Rangers on Thursday.

Lewis hit one of five homers for Minnesota in the contest, slugging a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning. The long ball was his second in as many days and his sixth overall this season. Since returning from the injured list Aug. 15, Lewis is batting .333 (10-for-30) with the two home runs, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base over eight games.