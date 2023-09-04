Lewis went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Sunday's 6-5 loss against the Rangers.

Lewis provided most of the offense for Minnesota, first tying the game in the fifth on a three-run shot, then tying the game again in the eighth with an RBI single. He followed up the single with his fourth stolen base of the season but was left stranded on the basepaths. Lewis is now slashing .307/.354/.521 in 43 games this season and has accrued six homers, 18 RBI, 13 runs and three steals in 68 at-bats over 16 games since returning from an oblique injury in the middle of August.